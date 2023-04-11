Morris Hospital offers CPR and First Aid training

MORRIS – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid Training course on Friday, April 28, from 4-8 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St. in Morris.

The course is for anyone interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high-quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid.

The cost is $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

Participants should enter through door 22 on the southwest side of the building. The class will also be offered on Tuesday, May 23, from 4-8 p.m. at the same location. Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.