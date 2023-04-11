Morris Hospital hosts Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Support Group

Morris Hospital’s Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital at 1600 W. U.S. Route 6 in Morris.

The free support group is offered on the last Wednesday of each month. Anyone who has experienced a diagnosis of oral, head or neck cancer and their family members are welcome to attend regardless of where cancer treatment was received.

The support group is led by an oncology nurse from the Morris Hospital Radiation Therapy Center and is held in collaboration with SPOHNC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the emotional, physical and humanistic needs of people with oral or head and neck cancer and their caregivers. People who attend support groups often share experiences and advice in hopes of helping others cope with their life changing event. Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital at 815-364-8915.