St. Juvin Post honors Marine vet

On April 6 Post 1336 members Commander James (Hoppy) Phillips, JR. Vice-Commander Jim Richards, Chaplin Bill Bomba, and life member Mike Lareau honored Marine Corps vet Chuck Eddy, a resident of Park Point Skilled Car facility in Morris with one of their nearly 600 commemorative service logo and personalized tapestry throws presented to veterans.

The funds supporting this program, approaching $26,000, have been raised through Buddy Poppy events, raffles, and generous donations from our community and our special benefactor Tom Fulton.

This program began in 2013 with a trial for WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans who were members of St. Juvin Post. The program was suggested by then Commander Charlie Brown’s wife Kathy and spread to honoring many local veterans primarily at the Christmas season in Wilmington, Dwight, and Morris in skilled care and assisted living facilities, however, many of the throws have been offered to veterans outside of the holiday season

Each personalized throw has a custom label that reads “ The members of St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Coal City present this throw to you as a symbol of your service to a grateful nation.”

St. Juvin’s mission statement reads “Veterans never forget what they have done for our country….neither will we”

“The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten.” President Calvin Coolidge, 1920.