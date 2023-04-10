Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: April 10, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Breezy is a 10-week-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. She appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Breezy including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Foggy is a 10-week-old domestic shorthair. He is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. He would make a great addition to any family. Foggy enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. For more information on Foggy, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lexi is a 13-year-old chihuahua mix. She is loving, independent, and curious. She would do best in a quiet home with older children. Lexi loves to go on walks and snuggle. She gets along well with other dogs and cats. For more information on Lexi, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Provided by Just Animals )

Drizzle Is a 10-week-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, calm, and energetic. Drizzle is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. He often enjoys talking to birds in the window. For more information on Drizzle, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.