Florida woman killed in single-vehicle accident

MINOOKA – A 50-year-old Florida woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

According to police, At 7:37 a.m. a 2022 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer “for unknown reasons” ran off the roadway to the right striking a guardrail and passing through the ditch before striking the embankment.

The driver, James Leandre, of Cape Coral, Florida, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger Mirlaine Leclerc, of North Miami, FL was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to a Will County Coroner’s Office news release.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

The Will County coroner’s office said the final cause and manner of death will be determined pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.