5 Things to do in Grundy County: Open Mic Night, Easter Egg Hunt, live music

5 Things To Do

1. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For information, call 815-258-5191.

2. “The Living Last Supper” hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Morris: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

After five years, The First Presbyterian Church in Morris will return to the stage with its production of " The Living Last Supper” by Ruth Elaine Schram. (Provided by Cheryl Roth)

3. Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Morris Lions Club: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

Morris Lions Club members will help the Easter Bunny scatter more than 5,000 plastic Easter eggs filled with wrapped candies.

Children also are encouraged to keep a sharp lookout for the gold and silver colored eggs and eggs marked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place to win the large Easter basket prizes.

Cara Wiechen and son Braydon pose with the Easter Bunny at a past Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be happy to pose for pictures with the kids, so don’t forget your cameras at the Annual Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, at Goold Park. The scramble starts at 10:30 a.m., so don’t be late! (Provided by Judy Miller)

4. Minus 55 at Clayton’s Tap: 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

5. Happy Daisy Art Studio ‘It’s All About The Shoes Mom n Me Paint Party’: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Learn to paint on a 16-by-20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 may attend.

Tickets cost $55 for an adult/child combo. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.