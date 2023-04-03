Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: April 3, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Ruby is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. She appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Ruby including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Trooper is a 6-month-old domestic longhair. He is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. He would make a great addition to any family. Trooper enjoys playing with his toys and talking to birds out the window. For more information on Trooper, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Maui Is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, calm, and energetic. Maui is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on his own time. For more information on Maui, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Willow is a 2-year-old husky. She is loving, independent, and curious. She is very sweet and immediately greets people. Willow would do best in a home without other animals. For more information on Willow, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.