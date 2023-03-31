Kendall County Health Department has remaining energy assistance funding for residents of Kendall and Grundy Counties

The Kendall County Health Department, as an administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Kendall and Grundy County, is pleased to announce that funds are still available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane, electric, water, and sewer bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy services.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31 or until funds are exhausted. Households in need are encouraged to apply. After May 31 there will be no funds available for gas or electricity until after Oct. 1 . Water and Sewer assistance is available until Aug. 31 and then will no longer be available as a continuing program.

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household. The income guidelines are as follows: 1 - $2,265, 2 - $3,052, 3 - $3,838, 4 - $4,625. Go to www.kendallhealth.org to know income limits for households with 5 members and more.

Applications will be taken at the Kendall County Health Department, located 811 W John St. in Yorkville. and the Grundy office located at 1802 N Division St. in Morris. Kendall County residents must call 630- 553-9100 to make an appointment while Grundy County residents can call 815-941-3262.

The documentation required at the time of application:

1. Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

2. Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and the Kendall County Health Department will advise accordingly.

3. A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

4. A copy of the rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount, and landlord contact.

5. Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.

Water and sewer cost assistance are available this year in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). You can apply for water and sewer assistance on the same application as LIHEAP. Bring your water bill(s) with you to your LIHEAP appointment. Help with arrearages is available as well as rate reduction assistance of $100-$400, depending upon your income level. Prior year recipients are eligible to re-apply