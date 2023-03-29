Minooka High School students earn director awards from the Grundy Area Vocational Center

MINOOKA – Five Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris were recently presented with Director Awards for their outstanding performance in class.

Director Award winners for March were junior Liam Anderson (Fire Science), junior Natalie Avelar (Health Occupations), senior Morgan Huddlestun (Advanced Teaching Methods), senior Carson Johnson (Construction, Fabrication, & Manufacturing), and junior Katelynn Mensendike (Health Occupations).

GAVC Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the duration of the school year. GAVC offers students an opportunity to explore potential careers that would have a significant impact on their success after high school.

GAVC strives to promote academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning:

• Integration of core academic skills

• Classroom instruction • Hands-on laboratory instruction

• Work-based learning

• Personal & leadership development

• Relationships with partners (business, industry, community, and post-secondary)

It is GAVC’s belief that addressing these six areas will lead to a multitude of experiences for students that will assist them in making the connection between education and the real world, thus educating the whole child. To learn more about GAVC, please visit www.gavc-il.org.