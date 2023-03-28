Lions Easter Egg Hunt set for April 8

MORRIS – Local young people are encouraged to bring their baskets and bags to once again gather Easter goodies on the Saturday before Easter.
The Morris Lions Club will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt for Morris children at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Goold Park, east of Union Street across from Morris High School.
The park will be divided into sections with age groups marked with signs. The 0- to 3-year-old treasure hunters will be in the section nearest the pavilion. The 4- to 5-year-olds will search the area nearest the playground and tennis courts, while the sections for those ages 6-7 and 8-10 years will be located in the lower section of Goold Park.
Parents are encouraged to make certain their children each have a bucket or bag to carry their Easter eggs home. Also, since the entire hunt takes less than 5 minutes, children will want to be there 15 minutes before to make sure they are there for the starting signal.
Morris Lions Club members will help the Easter bunny scatter more than 5000 plastic Easter eggs filled with wrapped candies. Children also are encouraged to keep a sharp lookout for the gold and silver colored eggs and eggs marked 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, which win the large Easter basket prizes. Bring the special eggs to the Lions Club worker with the baskets for that age group to claim the prize. The Easter Bunny will be there to visit with the youngsters, providing a photo opportunity for parents with cameras.
This event is free and planned by Morris Lions to add joy to the Easter holiday. It may be muddy, depending on the weather, so be sure young ones are dressed accordingly. For information, call Lion members Lori or Doug Linn at 815-942-8262.