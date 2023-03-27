Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: March 27, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Jubilee is a 2-year-old poodle. She is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. She appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Jubilee including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Jubilee is a 2-year-old poodle. She is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. She appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Jubilee including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Provided by Just Animals Shelter)

Eria is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Eria, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Eria is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Eria, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Gracie is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and energetic. Gracie is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Gracie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Gracie is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and energetic. Gracie is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Gracie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Zuzu is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, independent, and curious. She is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Zuzu, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.