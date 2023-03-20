Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: March 20, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Livia is a 3-year-old poodle. She is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. She gets along with other dogs and children. For more information on Livia, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Livia is a 3-year-old poodle. She is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. She gets along with other dogs and children. For more information on Livia, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Provided by Just Animals)

Dana is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Dana appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Dana, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Dana is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Dana appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Dana, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Chelly is a 3-year-old beagle and chihuahua. She is sweet, calm, and energetic. Clementine is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Chelly, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Chelly is a 3-year-old beagle and chihuahua. She is sweet, calm, and energetic. Clementine is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Chelly, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Provided by Just Animals)

Jafar is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. He is loving, independent, and curious. He is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Jafar, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.