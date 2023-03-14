Easter Bunny to visit Grundy County Fire Departments

Families and children are invited to visit several participating fire departments to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in a free photo opportunity. First Responders will be available to meet and greet.

Easter Bunny is provided by Grundy County Heroes & Helpers.

March 18

Minooka Fire Department

7901 E Minooka Rd. in Minooka

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Morris Fire Department Two

2301 Ashton Rd. in Morris

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

March 19

Gardner Fire Department

206 Depot St. in Gardner.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mazon Fire Department

700 Park St. in Mazon

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

March 25

Coal City Fire Department

35 South DeWitt Pl. in Coal City

1 p.m. – 3 p.m