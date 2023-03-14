Easter Bunny to visit Grundy County Fire Departments

Families and children are invited to visit several participating fire departments to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in a free photo opportunity. First Responders will be available to meet and greet.
Easter Bunny is provided by Grundy County Heroes & Helpers.
March 18
Minooka Fire Department
7901 E Minooka Rd. in Minooka
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Morris Fire Department Two
2301 Ashton Rd. in Morris
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
March 19
Gardner Fire Department
206 Depot St. in Gardner.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Mazon Fire Department
700 Park St. in Mazon
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
March 25
Coal City Fire Department
35 South DeWitt Pl. in Coal City
1 p.m. – 3 p.m