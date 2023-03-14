March 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Easter Bunny to visit Grundy County Fire Departments

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Families and children are invited to visit several participating fire departments to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in a free photo opportunity. First Responders will be available to meet and greet.

Easter Bunny is provided by Grundy County Heroes & Helpers.

March 18

Minooka Fire Department

7901 E Minooka Rd. in Minooka

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Morris Fire Department Two

2301 Ashton Rd. in Morris

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

March 19

Gardner Fire Department

206 Depot St. in Gardner.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mazon Fire Department

700 Park St. in Mazon

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

March 25

Coal City Fire Department

35 South DeWitt Pl. in Coal City

1 p.m. – 3 p.m

Morris
