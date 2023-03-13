Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: March 13, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Puggles is a 10-week-old domestic medium hair. He is energetic, curious, and independent. He enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. For more information on Puggles, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Briana is a 10-week-old domestic medium hair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Briana appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Briana, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Clementine is a 10-week-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loyal. Clementine is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Clementine, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Frank is a 10-week-old domestic medium hair. He is loving, friendly, and affectionate. He is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Frank, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

