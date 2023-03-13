March 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Grundy County Health Department reminds local families about WIC Program benefits

By Shaw Local News Network
The Grundy County Public Health Department

During National Nutrition Month, the Grundy County Health Department WIC Program reminds local families of the WIC program availability located at the Health Department. (Shaw Media)

GRUNDY COUNTY – During National Nutrition Month, the Grundy County Health Department WIC Program reminds local families of the WIC program availability located at the Health Department.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a public health nutrition program under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) providing nutrition education, nutritious foods, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or post-partum, infants, and children up to 5 years old. Families in Grundy or a neighboring county may be seen at the Grundy Health Department for this service.

During a WIC appointment, a participant will either be seen in person by a nutritionist or participant may be able to complete an online visit through WIChealth.org. At the appointment, the mom and/or children will choose their food benefits package which will be uploaded onto an electronic benefits card to be used to purchase eligible foods from a grocery store.

Foods provided through the WIC program include eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, cereal, fruits, vegetables, 100% juice, jarred baby foods, formula, infant cereals, and whole grains. If you are a pregnant or postpartum woman or have children in your home under 5 years old, please call the WIC office at 815-941-3118 to find out if you are eligible to be a WIC participant.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois