Coal City Theatre department to open production of ‘Anastasia the Musical’ on March 10

COAL CITY – The Coal City High School Theatre Department will return to the stage with its rendition of “Anastasia the Musical” by Terrence McNally with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephan Flaherty.

The production opens at 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday, March 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, with continued performances at 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday, March 17-18, and 2 p.m, Sunday, March 19 at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, under the direction of Jack Micetich.

Stephan Byers Jr., Elaina Patten, and Derek Carlson in the Coal City production of "Anastasia the Musical" (Provided by Ann Gill)

“Anastasia” is based on the 1997 classic animated film and the legend of Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumored to have escaped the execution of her family. The musical follows Anya (played by Elaina Patten), a young woman determined to unlock her past, while being hunted by Gleb (Collin Dames), a Soviet officer, who wants to silence her. To help unlock her past, she enlists the help of Dimitry (Derek Carlson), a conman, and Clad (Stephen Byers), an ex-aristocrat.

The setting of the musical offers a unique background the set, meant to transport audiences from the end of the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s. Micetich and his team have transformed the entire back wall into a visual representation of each scene.

“It is something similar to what the broadway production had, it allows for projections and that type of thing. It is 40 feet by 15 feet. It’s one of those big things that helps move the storytelling along because we do jump time a lot,” Micetich said.

Elaina Patten, junior, as Anya/ Anastasia. (Provided by Ann Gill)

Aside from the setting, Michetich plans to use a full orchestra to “add to the storytelling” and “showcase different facets” of the theater. The production will include musical favorites such as “Journey to the Past” and “Once upon a December.”

Michetich said he wants the audience to leave with acceptance and understanding for one another.

“There is something whimsical and magical about the idea of Anastasia. It wasn’t until the mid-90s I think that we really had an answer to all of this. So, to watch it unfold and get the historical piece and be really grounded in the end,” he said. “You know it doesn’t matter who you are, your social status doesn’t matter, people can come together and root for one another and I think that’s super important.”

To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/69184.

What: Anastasia the Musical

When: 7 p.m. Friday - Saturday, March 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12 and 19

Where: Coal City Performing Arts Center 655 W. Division St. in Coal City

Cost: $8 a ticket, purchase at showtix4u.com/event-details/69184