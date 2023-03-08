5 Things to do in Grundy County: Theater, live music, annual Saratoga student faculty game

5 Things To Do

1. ‘Mama Won’t Fly’ presented by the Morris Theatre Guild: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

2. Coal City Production of ‘Anastasia the Musical’: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.

Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/67124.

Stephan Byers Jr., Elaina Patten, and Derek Carlson in the Coal City production of "Anastasia: The Musical" (Provided by Ann Gill)

3. Annual Saratoga Student Faculty Game: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at William R. Farmer Gymnasium in Saratoga Grade School at 110 E. Waverly St. in Morris.

The event is free to the public, but donations are accepted.

The night will feature the alumni volleyball players versus Saratoga faculty in a three-set game of volleyball and then the alumni basketball players will play the Saratoga faculty in a game of basketball.

4. Grand Opening of Fitness Premier: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Fitness Premier, 110 E. Waverly St. in Morris.

“Bossman” from 98.3 WCCQ will be onsite doing a live broadcast along with games for kids and team training classes running for you to jump in and try.

Jim Welch, Kate Cole, and Resa Mai as the Texas relatives in 'Mama Won’t Fly' at Morris Theatre Guild March 3-5 and 10-12. Tickets available at morristheatreguild.org. (Provided by Morris Theatre Guild)

5. Will Buccellato acoustic at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.