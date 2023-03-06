Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: March 6, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available

Sprig is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair. He is loving, friendly, and energetic. Sprig is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Sprig, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Rosetta is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is loyal, outgoing, and playful. Rosetta gets along with other animals and children. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Rosetta, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Ivy is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Ivy is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Ivy, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tai Tai is a 6-year-old domestic long hair. He is affectionate, calm, and independent. Tai Tai loves kids and enjoys watching birds in the window. For more information on Tai Tai, please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.