Local bankers graduate from Future Leaders Alliance

MORRIS – Samantha Williams, Auditor, and Robert Beattie, Credit Analyst with Grundy Bank located at the 201 Liberty St. branch in Morris, have graduated from the Future Leaders Alliance (FLA) offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. The graduation commencement was held virtually during the IBA’s annual ONE conference on Friday, March.

The fourteen-month FLA program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service, and networking.

Participants were involved in comprehensive training, which involved attending educational sessions, performing local community service, and completing an advancement strategy project that brought value directly back to their banks and customers.

The education sessions covered core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Coaching, Service Leadership, Collaboration Skills, Financial Marketing and Branding, Legislative Process, Presentation Skills, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, Cyber Security, executed an on-line banking simulation, and more.