Body of missing Morris man located by police

MORRIS – The body of 42-year-old Morris man, who had been missing since late November, was located, according to a Morris Police Department press release.

Police said the body of Sam Jenkins was located by officers around 2 p.m. Saturday and there were no obvious signs of foul play. The police did not say where the remains were found.

An investigation by Morris Police investigators and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office continues.

Those with information about this case should contact the Morris Police Department or Grundy County CrimeStoppers Line at 942-9667.