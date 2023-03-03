Minooka Community High School to host production of spring musical ‘Grease’

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School will host its annual spring musical matinee for community members ages 55 and over with a production of “Grease” on Wednesday, March 15, in the Performing Arts Center located at 301 South Wabena Avenue in Minooka.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the production is set to begin at 1:45 p.m. Due to parking restrictions, MCHS can only make a limited number of tickets available. Please contact MCHS Student Activities Administrative Assistant, Anne Seidel, at (815) 521-4108 or aseidel@mchs.net if you are interested in making a reservation. If you need to leave a voicemail, please be sure to provide your name, telephone number, and the number of tickets you would like to reserve.

Other tickets are available to the public for shows from Thursday to Friday, March 16-18 at 7 p.m. Ticket cost is $10 per adult and $8 per student/senior citizen/child.

“Grease” provides a glimpse into the lives of 1950s teenagers, specifically those who attended Rydell High School in 1959. With a hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights”, “Greased Lightnin’”, and “We Go to Together.” Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all of their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, and gum-snappling glory. Greasers, Pink Ladies, nerds, souped-up cars, high school sock hops, and drive-in movies--all will help evoke the unique ambiance of the fifties teen culture.