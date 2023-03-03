Mayor Chris Brown announces new community scholarship

MORRIS – Mayor Chris Brown is excited to announce a new scholarship opportunity for senior students at Morris Community High School. The Mayor Chris Brown Community Scholarship will award $2,500 to a student that has been a leader in the classroom, has exhibited a penchant for volunteerism in their school and community and plans on furthering their education at a college, university, or trade school.

The source of inspiration for this scholarship is the volunteer spirit found throughout the City of Morris. Whether it’s helping those in need, organizing a local festival, or simply lending a hand to a neighbor, one of the things that make Morris special, is our ability to pull together as a community and achieve great things. This scholarship will highlight that spirit and asks applicants to share their experiences volunteering and why the community is important to them.

“Growing up, I remember the role models in my life and seeing them accomplish great things in our city by pulling together and getting things done,” noted Mayor Brown. He went on to say that this scholarship will hopefully inspire students to get involved in the community. “My hope is that this scholarship opportunity will serve as a salute to all those who give so much to our city and that it will serve as inspiration for local students to give back as well.”

This scholarship is privately funded, and no public money is being used. Mayor Brown would like to thank Christina Van Yperen of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and the following local Edward Jones Representatives for joining him in making this opportunity possible: Kristine Bennington, Austin Feeney, Jim Feeney, J.R. Hock, Mike Pfaff, Grant Whybark, and Mike Wright.

“This scholarship provides significant assistance for a Morris students to start building their future. Mayor Brown’s initiative on this illustrates his commitment to our community and to supporting local families,” Van Yperen said. “We look forward to celebrating the recipient at the State of the City Address.”

Applications are available through the Morris Community High School Guidance Office. Online applications must be submitted by May 1. The scholarship recipient will be announced at Mayor Brown’s State of the City Address hosted by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce on the evening of Wednesday, June 21. The event will be held at the Morris Country Club.