Grade School students join Morris 40&8 veterans in a ceremony to replace Saratoga’s US flag

MORRIS – Principal Joe Zweers invited the Morris 40&8 Veterans organization to participate in retiring the old flag and replace it with a new flag at Saratoga Grade School on Wednesday, March 1.

The Fourth Grade students and teachers were in attendance, and four of the students volunteered to help the 40&8 in the demonstration.

The 40&8 Americanism Programs members were: Matt McCarthy, Larry Johnson, and Jerry Terando. Mr. McCarthy was the speaker and with the help of the student volunteers, spoke on the WW I origin of the 40&8, Flag etiquette, and how to properly salute the Flag when it is lowered and raised.

The student volunteers also helped in the lowering of the old flag and folding it for proper retirement. They also helped demonstrate the folding of a new flag for presentation. The flag was then carefully attached to the pole’s lanyard, and carefully guided as it was raised.

Ms. Mattlin played “To the Colors” on her trumpet, and the students came to attention and saluted as the Flag was hoisted.