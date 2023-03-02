Minooka Community High School inducts students into the Spanish National Honor Society

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School inducted 24 students into the Spanish National Honor Society on March 1, at Central Campus.

The MCHS chapter is named LAS MENINAS after a 1656 painting by renowned Spanish artist Diego de Valázquez. Its official colors are red and yellow and its motto is “TODOS A UNA” or “All for One”. The sponsor since 2002 is Spanish teacher Señor Rick Undesser. The national organization that sponsors SHH is the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP).

Those students who were inducted into the MCHS Las Meninas chapter of SNHS include: Seniors: Alina Almazan, Zacharay Casagrande, Adrienne Manzano Maramba, Jalicia Morales Juniors: Finley Barten, Kalyn Bebej, Eva Beck, Viviana Campuzano, Paige Clements, Matthew Collofello, Isabella Cyrkiel, Allison Dolezal, Alessandro Gonzalez, Sarah Hasan, Melissa Marquez, Lauren McPhillips Newcomb, Jayla Morales, Serena Peterson, Samantha Reiter, Graciela Salgado, Javier Trevino, Riley Warren, Ellie Wilhelm, Summer Zahouani

Membership Policy Requirements:

• Earned a minimum of three semesters of A in Spanish, including at least one semester at Honors/AP level while in high school

• Be a junior or senior enrolled in an MCHS Upper-level Honors Spanish class (Level IIIHonors, IV-Honors, or AP Spanish Language and Culture)

• Have the commitment to continue the study of the Spanish language next school year (Spanish IV-Honors, AP Spanish Language and Culture, and/or college Spanish coursework)

• Potential members must actively participate in the organization during the concurrent school year