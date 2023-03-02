Community Pulse: ‘Coaler pride is handed down with clear intention and purpose’

Feb. 25 marked another memorable moment of excellence in the timeline of this community to be celebrated as 14 of the high school’s wrestlers captured the IHSA Class A Team Wrestling Championship. Their victory was secured because of the personal sacrifice and dedication poured into a single effort. This championship speaks volumes about the community as well. Their victory came just one weekend after the IHSA State Finalists wrestling tournament, which portended the impending championship; Coal City’s mat men worked hard enough to qualify all 14 wrestlers for the individual competition, an illustration of the breadth of the talent on the team. The following week brought a heightened focus upon securing the state team title. Together each of these wrestlers achieved more.

The present is definitely to be celebrated, but from attending all of the local sporting and scholastic competition events, it must be mentioned that this success did not come unexpectedly. When I arrived in Coal City, the North Water Tower still extolled the 1993 State Football Championship. Over my tenure, it is many of the same families (and players) who knew the sacrifice required and the pure joy of victory to come if everyone involved could remain focused on the end goal. Today’s state champions were influenced by the moms and dads who taught them priorities, spent their days ensuring they could practice with their teams and were present during any previous failures to assure the developing champions should continue their effort.

Some of those parents, aunts and uncles even took on the responsibility of teaching the next generation as coaches on the fields, or in the gyms, mats and stages of the competition. Each of their individual decisions are part of the local community and creates our hometown. The Coaler pride is handed down with clear intention and purpose. Collectively, we are all working to teach lessons and provide a sense of belonging for our children. Whether it is playing on the stage with a son or daughter during the Christmas concert, coaching in youth sports, such as softball, baseball or soccer, or screaming with exhilarated fans at the wrestlers, we are taking part in a local tradition of teaching the next generation how to be a Coaler.

So, reflecting on how these championships inspire future success, I am looking forward to 2040. At that time, the next generation belonging to those for which the water tower was last adorned in recognition of Coaler state champs – the 2010 IHSA Class AA Softball Champs, will have their children competing. Perhaps, just as many of today’s athletes are relatives of a team that won a state championship 30 years ago, there are still more to come. But, for now, good job to the coaches, wrestlers, families and fans of the team – you did it! We thank you for adding to the pride of being Coalers.