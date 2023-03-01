Morris Hospital Foundation offers healthcare scholarships

MORRIS – The Morris Hospital Foundation is offering scholarships to students who are pursuing an education in healthcare. The scholarships are intended to encourage education in any health-related course of study while enhancing the availability of healthcare providers in the local community.

The $1,000 Carol Harrington Endowed Morris Hospital Foundation Scholarship and the $1,000 Relucio Family Healthcare Scholarship will each be awarded to a student who is pursuing an undergraduate education in a healthcare-related field. Applicants must be accepted into, or currently enrolled in, a hospital-related health care curriculum at an accredited college, university, or vocational/technical school and reside in one of the communities within Morris Hospital’s service area, which include: Braceville, Braidwood, Channahon, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Kinsman, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, Ransom, Seneca, South Wilmington, Verona, Wilmington, and Yorkville.

The Hugo Avalos Endowed Scholarship awards up to $5,000 to a student who has been accepted into or is currently enrolled in an accredited medical school, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant program. Applicants must be or have been a resident of Illinois.

The Morris Hospital Foundation also offers three, $1,000 scholarships for Morris Hospital employees and/or dependents of Morris Hospital employees who are pursuing an education in healthcare.

Scholarship applications are available at morrishospital.org/scholarships. Students may apply for as many scholarships as they want by checking the appropriate boxes on the scholarship application. A separate application is available for the Hugo Avalos Endowed Scholarship.

Completed applications must be postmarked by April 14 Scholarship winners will be announced in May. For more information, contact the Morris Hospital Foundation at 815-705-7021.