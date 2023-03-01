5 Things to do in Grundy County: Theatre, open mic night, paint and sip

5 Things To Do

1. ‘Mama Won’t Fly’ presented by the Morris Theatre Guild: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

2. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For information, call 815-258-5191.

3. Happy Daisy Art Studio Lucky Gnome Paint & Sip: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Learn to paint on a 16- by 20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 may attend.

Tickets cost $45 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

4. Artie’s Kreative Korner: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The cost is $20 per child/adult and $10 per additional child. Registration is required.

5. Nighty Night Storytime: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.

The Morris Public Library’s children’s librarians will be happy to read a story to children of all ages. No reservations are required.

