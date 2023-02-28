Morris Theatre Guild to open ‘Mama Won’t Fly’ on March 3

MORRIS – Some people have good luck, but some seem cursed with bad luck. When Haley surprises her Mother-in-law and Sister-in-law-to-be so she can join them on their trip to California, her bad luck seems to add to the misadventures as they try to make it in time for the wedding. When Mama refuses to fly, they set out in her Buick from Birmingham, but things start getting crazy very quickly.

Tamara Malebranche, Sharon Pagoria, and Holly Hogg prepare for Mama Won’t Fly March 3-5 and 10-12 at "Morris Theatre Guild". Tickets available at morristheatreguild.org. (Provided by Morris Theatre Guild)

Every conceivable—and inconceivable—mishap that can occur does, including the theft of their car and all their clothes, an unfortunate incident at an underwear museum, the accidental homicide of an ancient Texas relative, a mad dash across the desert in a hijacked eighteen-wheeler, and a riotous detour to Vegas that ends in a brawl with an ordained showgirl/minister. As the misadventures multiply, the race to get to the church on time takes its toll and the overwhelmed bride calls off the wedding.

Rising above their age-old mother-daughter issues, Norleen and Savannah work together to get the nuptials back on track. In a surprising and heartwarming resolution, they welcome Hayley into their delightfully wacky family. This Jones-Hope-Wooten comedy will have audiences laughing their way across the country and all the way down the aisle.

Jim Welch, Kate Cole, and Resa Mai as the Texas relatives in "Mama Won’t Fly" at Morris Theatre Guild March 3-5 and 10-12. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org. (Provided by Morris Theatre Guild)

Performances will be March 3-5 and 10-12, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. Call a time-out to enjoy this crazy adventure.