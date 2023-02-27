Reed-Custer Comets shoot for 3’s to earn athletic funds

BRAIDWOOD – The Reed-Custer Comets benefited from Grundy Bank’s $ 3-for-3-Pointer program this past basketball season. For each 3-pointer made by either the boys’ or girls’ varsity teams $3 was donated by Grundy Bank.

“We are very happy to partner with Grundy Bank during our basketball season. They sponsored each 3-point made basket at the boys and girls regular season home games. We plan to use the money towards equipment and supplies within the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs. Reed-Custer High School athletics would like to thank Grundy Bank for their generosity and look forward to working with them in the future.,” said Chuck Anderson, Director of Athletics at Reed Custer High School.

The girls’ varsity team made 20 3-point shots and the boys’ varsity team made 97 3-point shots for a total of 117 3-pointers and a grand total of $351 for the school. Grundy Bank generously donated $500 to the Reed-Custer High School Athletic Department for this program.

“We believe that having a partnership with our local high schools and students is important. Grundy Bank was excited to offer this program to the Reed Custer Comets boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams. We applaud all players and hope they had a terrific season.,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director of Grundy Bank.