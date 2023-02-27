Grundy County supports United Way’s 2-1-1

MORRIS – United Way of Grundy County was recently granted financial support from the Grundy County Board in the amount of $4,000 in support of its 2-1-1 program for 2023. This new partnership with Grundy County will help to continue to meet the needs of the residents in our community through this vital service.

“Grundy County is pleased to assist such a vital County organization in the United Way of Grundy County with support for the 2-1-1 program,” stated Chris Balkema, Grundy County Board Chair.

“We are truly grateful to the Grundy County Board members for their support of our 2-1-1 program, which benefits everyone in our County,” stated Karen Nall, Executive Director, of United Way of Grundy County. “We appreciate their partnership and commitment to helping to meet the needs of the residents in our County.”

2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember, free telephone number that is available 24 hours a day, every day, and provides information and referral services connecting residents to a wide variety of human services such as food, shelter, rent and utility assistance, employment, child care, healthcare, counseling, mental health services, substance abuse, domestic violence resources, legal assistance, transportation and services for specialized populations such as the elderly and persons with disabilities. In addition, the crisis response includes suicide assessment and intervention and assistance for those in need due to disaster.

Need help? Dial 2-1-1, text your zip code to TXT211, or search online at www.findhelp211.org

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County, call (815) 942-4430, email info@UWGrundy.org, and visit their website at www.UWGrundy.org on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.