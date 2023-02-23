Community Pulse : Strategic Grantmaking Priorities

The Community Foundation of Grundy County gives grants to nonprofits through our competitive, budgeted program. Unlike other community foundations, we run our grants program all year long until the budget runs out. Nonprofits can submit applications at any time and our Grants & Programs Committee meets monthly to review them. Nonprofits can apply online or download a paper application at cfgrundycounty.com.

Our other grants program is strategic. We convene networks of stakeholders, as well as participate in other networks so that we know what the needs are throughout Grundy County. We convene the Grundy Partnership for Children, Behavioral Health Alliance, Senior Network and Elected & Appointed Planning Officials. We also participate in the Grundy County Inter-Agency Council.

As a result of what we learn via these networks, CFGC has chosen to focus our strategic grantmaking on two priorities: 1) mental health and 2) the non-school hours of children and teens.

Here’s one of my favorite data points: School-age children spend 1,500 hours a year in school, and 4,700 waking hours a year NOT in school, so with family, and not including sleep. Children are with their families THREE TIMES the amount of hours they are in school, so why do we keep dumping programming on our schools which are already juggling to get all subjects and other mandates incorporated into their finite-hour day?

Using our donor-designed funds, such as the Abel Endowment for Children and Veterans, our strategy is to fund programming that occurs during non-school hours, such as before- and after-school, evenings, and weekends. These programs and activities will focus on children alone, with their families or just on parents alone who may be seeking guidance for raising and helping their kids.

Our second strategic issue is the mental health needs of Grundy County, which are here to stay and growing by the day. The broader term “Behavioral Health” covers the wide gamut of diagnoses, from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder and suicide, and everything in between.

Grundy County has services and providers for those with behavioral health conditions, but not nearly enough. And most conditions do not need a physician to treat it. Our area counselors, therapists and social workers are wonderful frontline staff who are great safety nets for Grundy residents of all ages, from toddlers to seniors.

CFGC is using the Abel Endowment, the Sanford Teen Endowment, and other donor-designed funds to give grants for behavioral health programming – and we’ve been getting creative about it, too. We cannot give grants to for-profits, but we can give grants to nonprofits and local units of government, such as schools and libraries, for them to contract with the for-profit service providers.

We are also proud of how creative others in Grundy County have been. We Care partners with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), Crossroads Counseling, Jump Start, and others to provide workshops for the community – open to the public and not necessarily for their own clients. These workshops over the past few years include Girl Empowerment, NAMI’s Family to Family, Finding Our Way, Healthy Relationships, Coping with Stress and Take Charge 101.

Other grants have allowed the YMCA to contract with Crossroads Counseling for therapy play at summer day camp and for Morris Community High School to contract with the Grundy County Health Department to see MCHS teens in their Mental Health Division.

Long story short: If you are a nonprofit wanting to provide 1) mental health or 2) non-school hour programs, please apply for a grant. If you are a for-profit and have services, please contact Devan to brainstorm how nonprofits can contract with you to serve our county’s residents with behavioral health conditions, or children and families during non-school hours.

These two issues are priorities for not only the Community Foundation of Grundy County but for so many other agencies and local units of government. We are excited to be doing our small part by providing funding so that programming to address these two issues is not a barrier. And that’s strategic.