5 Things to do in Grundy County: Live music, prom fundraiser, painting

5 Things To Do

1. Brush and Brew: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at The EXibit Fine Arts Center and Gallery, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

Tickets cost $27 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Bring your own beer and snacks.

2. Alex Hoffer at Montage: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Montage at Montage Wine Bar & Spirits, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy music, food and drinks.

To get reserve a spot, visit Montage or call 815-941-1006.

In addition to Hoffer, the band members of Alex Hoffer Music are Tom Maslowski (bass), Doneco Nudi (drums), Andy Ross (guitar), Pat Otto (mandolin/mandola/vocals), Kevin Davidson (saxophone), according to the Alex Hoffer Music Facebook page.( In this Shaw Local File photo from 2020)

3. Footloose Musical Bingo Prom Fundraiser: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Morris VFW Post 6049, 309 McKinley St. in Morris.

Tickets cost $25 a person. It includes musical bingo, trivia, appetizers and dancing. This is an over-21 event. A cash bar will be available.

4. Paint Your Pet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Tickets cost $75 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

Your pet’s sketch by Jillianne is included on your canvas, submit a digital photo of your pet’s face. Your ticket must be purchased to save your seat, limit of 15 people for the class.

Acrylic pet portrait paintings by Anna Gosciejew. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League)

5. Joe Monahan Acoustic at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.