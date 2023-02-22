5 Things to do in Grundy County: Live music, prom fundraiser, painting

1. Brush and Brew: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at The EXibit Fine Arts Center and Gallery, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.
Tickets cost $27 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Bring your own beer and snacks.
2. Alex Hoffer at Montage: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Montage at Montage Wine Bar & Spirits, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.
Enjoy music, food and drinks.
To get reserve a spot, visit Montage or call 815-941-1006.
3. Footloose Musical Bingo Prom Fundraiser: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Morris VFW Post 6049, 309 McKinley St. in Morris.
Tickets cost $25 a person. It includes musical bingo, trivia, appetizers and dancing. This is an over-21 event. A cash bar will be available.
4. Paint Your Pet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Tickets cost $75 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.
Your pet’s sketch by Jillianne is included on your canvas, submit a digital photo of your pet’s face. Your ticket must be purchased to save your seat, limit of 15 people for the class.
5. Joe Monahan Acoustic at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.