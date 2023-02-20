Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Feb. 20, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Tag is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic, kindhearted, and loving. Tag is high-spirited and enjoys playing with his toys. For more information on Tag, please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Abraham is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Abraham quickly gets along with other animals and children. For more information on Abraham, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Marbles is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair. She is affectionate, calm, and independent. Marbles loves kids and enjoys watching birds in the window. For more information on Marbles, please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Gracie is a 2-year-old domestic female. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Gracie appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Gracie, please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

