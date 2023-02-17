Pet bobcat from Grundy County escapes; caretaker of family pet hopes for safe return

GRUNDY COUNTY – A woman is searching for her missing two-year-old pet female bobcat named Vesta.

Grundy County resident Terry Squires, the bobcat’s caretaker, said Vesta went missing the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, while it was playing with Reggie, her two-year-old raccoon.

Squires said Reggie took Vesta’s GPS collar off and got outside when she let out her 4-year-old dog, Juno, and Vesta saw its hedgehog toy in the yard.

Squires owns the bobcat legally and has the required permits and licenses. Squires also said Vesta is updated on all vaccines and is spayed.

Vesta, as a kitten, playing with her brothers Reggie and Juno. (Provided by Terry Squires)

Vesta is not aggressive toward people or other animals, Squires said. The bobcat has been raised with multiple other animals and has been around children.

Vesta last was seen on Shady Lane off of Jugtown Road, and responds to “Sissy or Sister.”

Squires said she has been looking for people who may have an animal that can help track the bobcat and has been “flabbergasted” by the overwhelming support she has received from the community.

“There have been so many people willing to keep an eye out. It has just been overwhelming, the outpouring of support from my community. I am very lucky,” she said.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was unable to comment as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

If anyone spots Vesta or knows the bobcat’s whereabouts, do not approach it. Vesta is a domesticated but wild animal. Residents are asked to contact Grundy County Animal Control at 815-942-9214 and call or text Squires at 815-791-2618 or email her at coachtery1@gmail.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.