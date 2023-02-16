St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW honors Coal City middle schoolers

COAL CITY – St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized the finalists in this year’s Patriot Pen essay contest during the Coal City Community Unit District 1 board meeting held on Feb. 1. All 15 of St. Juvin’s finalists received a certificate and a power pack to charge their electronic devices.

This year’s finalists were Ryland Clements, Leah Jensen, Emerson Koehn, Jaiden Leman, Jacob Munsterman, Abi Rose, Faith Horkavy, James Little, Grace Sitar, Kayla Kowalski, Cate Rush, Kory Lovell, Lily Gerrish, Kyla Stark, and Jayla Read.

Patriots Pen is a national contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States asking Middle School students to compose a 300 to 400-word essay on a subject chosen by the National Commander. This year’s theme was “My Pledge to our Veterans”.

Seven of St. Juvin Post 1336’s finalists and 27 family members were able to attended a Pizza Party hosted by Illinois VFW District 18 and Stone City VFW Post in Joliet in appreciation of their commitments to honor the few that served the many. (Provided by Bill Bomba)

Entries are judged at each Post then at the District level, the State level, and finally the National level. Each Post can submit one entry to the District judging for each 15 submitted.

Contestants cannot identify themselves within their essay to include but are not limited to, their name, school, city, state, race, or national origin. Besides local recognition and awards, there are over $55,000 in scholarship awards available to participants.

While Patriot’s Pen is a VFW program, without the cooperation of the Coal City Unit District’s Board, Middle School Principal Travis Johnson, Assistant Principal Rodney Monbrum, and especially the Post’s point man Social Studies teacher and Army veteran Jim Hitchcock, and the “usual suspects” teachers Mrs. Melanie Urquiza, Mrs. Kate Cade, and Mrs. Michelle Sobieck, our program would not be successful.

This year there were 225 middle school students submitting essays a participation rate of 49% of the school population. All participating students were given a US Flag pen in appreciation for their participation. The 15 finalists and families were invited to a pizza party held at Stone City VFW Post in Joliet.