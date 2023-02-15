5 Things to do in Grundy County: Monatge Wine Series, live music, paint and sip

5 Things To Do

1. Monatge Wine Series Exploring Red Blends: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Montage Wine Bar & Spirits, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy music, food and drinks.

To get tickets, stop into Montage, or call 815-941-1006.

2. Live Music at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

Enjoy Mike & Jess Duo on Friday and The Sumthins on Saturday.

True North will be hosting its annual 33- hour shopping event this Saturday. The event originally began when True North was able to open after lockdown. (Maribeth Wilson)

3. True North Fan Club Day: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at True North, 539 Bedford Road in Morris.

Home to more than 125 midwest vendors and 10,000 square-feet, there is truly something for everyone.

For information please visit shoptruenorth.com.

4. Galentine’s Rose All Day Paint, Sip & Permanent Jewelry: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Learn to paint on a 16- by 20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 may attend.

Tickets cost $45 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

Attendees try their hand at painting autumn-themed scenes on glass panes during the Paint n' Sip event at the Happy Daisy Art Studio in downtown Morris. (Brandon Grossi)

5. Nighty Night Storytime: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.

The Morris Public Library’s children’s librarians will be happy to read a story to children of all ages. No reservations are required.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.