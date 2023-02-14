Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Feb. 13, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Jelly Bean is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Jelly Bean gets along with other animals and children. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Jelly Bean, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Ink Bolt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, playful, and curious. Ink Bolt appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. For more information on Ink Bolt, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Bandito is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He is affectionate, calm, and independent. Bandito loves kids and enjoys watching birds in the window. For more information on Bandito, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tag is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic, kindhearted, and loving. Tag is high-spirited and enjoys playing with his toys. For more information on Tag, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

