Kendall County Health Department announces Community Action Scholarship

The Kendall County Health Department has announced the Kendall-Grundy Community Action Scholarship in order to provide financial assistance to eligible individuals for education or occupational training at an accredited Illinois education institution.

Applications for 2023 will be available through April 21. Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria when applying for the scholarship:

Applicant(s) must be income eligible under DCEO/CSBG income eligibility guidelines.

Applicant(s) must be a resident of Kendall County or Grundy County.

Funds must be used to secure formal or occupational training at an education institution accredited in the State of Illinois.

Applicant(s) must be pursing short-term training (2 years or less) in occupational training, general post-secondary education or in exceptional circumstances consideration will be given to applicants for general education.

Applicant(s) must have demonstrated positive community/school involvement.

Scholarship funds may be used for books, tuition, fees, etc.

Applications will be evaluated based on financial eligibility, scholarship potential, commitment to civic affairs, career goals and personal interviews.

Applications are available from High School guidance counselors, at Kendall-Grundy Community Actions Services’ office at 1802 N. Division Street, Suite 602 in Morris or at the Kendall County Health Department’s office at 811 W. John Street in Yorkville.