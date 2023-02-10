Minooka Community High School Senior Named Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for February

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School senior Peyton Csendes, son of Jillian Prodehl of Minooka, was named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for February.

In the classroom, Peyton maintains a 3.6-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). He is a member of the Marching Band playing both the French horn and trumpet.

Ms. Megan Swallow, Peyton’s nominating teacher, said “Peyton is the student who walks in and brightens up the classroom. He is kind, caring, and excited to be in class. Peyton has amazing friendships here at MCHS and treats each of his peers with respect and dignity. His positive attitude inspires me to be a better teacher.”

“High school students can make a difference at their school and in their community by helping others.” Peyton said. In regard to why he believes service to the community is important, Peyton continued “To show that you want your community to remain safe and the communities have clean conditions.”

While Peyton hasn’t yet decided what he wants to do after high school, he is confident in his choice of going into a trade. He has specific interest in pipefitting.