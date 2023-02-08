New officer sworn in at Morris City Council meeting

MORRIS – The Morris Police Department swore in a new officer during Monday’s city council meeting.

Chief Alicia Steffes welcomed the officer’s family and gave a brief background on Officer Tyler Mayerhofer before the oath was administered by Mayor Chris Brown.

“He is currently in our field training program, he should be done around March. Tyler comes to us from the Shorewood Plainfield area and I’m very excited to have him here. He has been doing really well,” Steffes said.

Mayerhofer has a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis on criminal justice from North Central College in Naperville.

Chief Alicia Steffes with Officer Tyler Mayerhofer and Mayor Chris Brown during Monday nights city council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mayerhofer said he had always wanted to be a police officer, from a young age and looked forward to getting to know the community.

“I have a desire and a passion to help people, to be there for people and to make the world a better place,” he said.

Mayerhofer said his primary focus right now is “learning the community,” but he eventually hopes to become a school resource officer.

“Prior to this, I actually worked at a school as a teacher’s assistant for two years. So, just having that connection with the kids and thinking about what I could do with that. As police officers, we have the opportunity to bridge that gap even further and be a positive role model, because that is huge,” he said.