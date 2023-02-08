Minooka Community High School Varsity Dance Team Places 15th at UDA National Competition

MINOOKA – The Varsity Dance Team journeyed to Orlando, Florida to compete in the annual Universal Dance Association (UDA) National Competition. The team finished 15th in the nation. This is the first time in the school’s history that the team competed and advanced to finals at the national level.

“Our 2023 Nationals Finals performance was more than we could have ever hoped for. This team came together and were at their best when we needed it the most. Being ranked 15th in the nation is incredible,” stated Coach Melissa Wallace. “I’m so proud of these girls and all we accomplished this season. It was a thrilling experience and one that we will always remember.” Wallace said.

The road to the UDA National Competition was paved with an SPC Conference Championship, IHSA Sectionals 2nd place, and an IHSA State Competition appearance for the tenth year in a row. Founded in 1980, Universal Dance Association was founded to inspire leadership among today’s dance teams. It is the largest dance team educator with 500+ camp sessions teaching over 35,000 high school and collegiate dancers.