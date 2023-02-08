Local banker selected to participate in Future Leaders Alliance

MORRIS – Brittany Herman, commercial banking specialist with Grundy Bank, has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.

Participants will partake in comprehensive training, which involves attending educational sessions, completing an advancement strategy project, and performing local community service teaching financial literacy. The education sessions cover core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Coaching, Service Leadership, Collaboration Skills, Financial Marketing, Personal Branding, Legislative-Process, Presentation Skills, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, Cyber Security and more.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1981, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois. Collectively, the Illinois banking industry employs more than 105,000 people in more than 4,300 offices across the state.