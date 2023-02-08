5 Things to do in Grundy County: Galentine’s Day shopping event, rustic romance paint and sip,live music

1. Galentine’s Day shopping event: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Coal City, Diamond and Carbon Hill.
The Coalers Business Alliance, a business group of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry, hosts the event annually to encourage local spending. Participating locations will offer Galentine’s-themed promotions and activities. Anyone wearing red or pink will receive a raffle ticket.
For information and participating locations, visit grundychamber.com.
2. Mom & Tot Play Date: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Road in Minooka.
For information, please contact the Events Coordinator Dawn Niner at 815-467-2151, ext. 3185, or by email at dawn.niner@minooka.com.
3. Happy Daisy Art Studio Rustic Romance Paint & Sip: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Learn to paint on a 16- by 20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 may attend.
Tickets cost $45 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.
4. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Clayton’s Tap 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Enjoy live music, food and drinks.
5. Nighty Night Storytime: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.
The Morris Public Library’s children’s librarians will be happy to read a story to children of all ages. No reservations are required.
