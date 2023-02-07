Willowbrook woman identified as female found in Minooka field

KENDALL COUNTY – A 51-year-old woman has been identified as the female subject who was found unresponsive in a field in incorporated Minooka on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to a press release from the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said, Ginger Urban, of Willowbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 4:20 p.m.

A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.

At the time of the press release, the cause of death is pending further investigation by the Office of the Kendall County Coroner and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, and no further information is available.