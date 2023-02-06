Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Feb. 6, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Mama is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Mama quickly gets along with other animals and children. She loves giving hugs to show her appreciation for attention. For more information on Mama, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/ or call 815-942-9214. (Maribeth Wilson)

Cee Lo is about a year old and very energetic. He loves to play and enjoys long walks. For more information on Cee Lo, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/ or call 815-942-9214. (Provided by Melissa Lewis)

Foxy is a 2- year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Foxy appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information about Foxy, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/ or call 815-942-9214. (Maribeth Wilson)

Rip turned one on Jan. 14. He is deaf, but knows a few hand commands. He loves people and is good with children. Rip does not do well with some dogs, especially if approached from behind or if the dog is overly rambunctious while playing. Rip would do best with an owner with a lot of extra time to spend with him. For more information on Rip, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/ or call 815-942-9214.