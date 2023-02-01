5 Things to do in Grundy County: Open Mic Night, live music, paint & sip

1. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.
The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
For information, call 815-258-5191.
2. Happy Daisy Art Studio They Fly Beside Us Paint & Sip: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 2 at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Learn to paint on a 16- by 20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 may attend.
Tickets cost $45 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.
3. Iron&Glass 3-Year Anniversary Party: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 104 Ridge Road in Minooka.
Celebrate three years with Iron&Glass. A limited quantity of anniversary cups are available that will get you 10% off all pints during the celebration and the month of February.
4. Artie’s Kreative Korner: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.
The cost is $20 a child/adult and $10 per additional child. Registration is required.
5. Chick’s With Picks at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Clayton’s Tap 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Enjoy live music, food and drinks.
• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.