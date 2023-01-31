Veterans outreach program continuing in 2023

The Grundy County VAC and the VA Edward Hines Medical Center Outreach Team, with the support of the Morris American Legion, will be continuing the monthly visits in Morris during 2023.

Both organizations will be available to answer questions and provide information about the many changes to veterans’ benefits because of laws in 2022.

The first visit of the year will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Morris American Legion, 212 W. Washington St., Morris. The team plans to visit Morris on the first Monday of each month. This is subject to change based on holidays and other scheduling conflicts.

This event is free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission, along with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Edward Hines Medical Center, can help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water and many other veterans programs. They also can discuss many other federal, state and local veterans’ benefits and services.

All services provided by both agencies are free and open to all veterans and surviving spouses.

There have been significant changes and additions to federal benefits with the passage of recent legislation. With the passage of the 2022 PACT Act, certain Post-9/11 veterans are now eligible for expanded VA benefits. The Hines outreach program is here to help veterans get enrolled in VA health care services during the special enrollment period through Oct. 1, 2023.

To enroll, a veteran must have served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998, and the veteran must have been discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, and not previously enrolled in VA health care.

The PACT Act empowers VA to deliver benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic-exposure conditions. For information and to see a full list of the new presumptive conditions, visit www.VA.gov/PACT. The Grundy County VAC can help answer questions regarding the claims process and file claims.

The legislation also included additional presumptive conditions for veterans who served in Vietnam and several other countries in Southeast Asia who have been exposed to Agent Orange herbicides.

Veterans also may be eligible for VA health care benefits if they served in the active military, naval or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, or entered active duty after Oct. 16, 1981, they must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty.

A DD214 and photo ID is required to discuss or file a claim for any benefits or services. The Grundy County VAC can assist with getting a copy of the veteran’s DD214.

“There have been several significant changes to the benefits and services provided by the US Department of Veterans Affairs because of several legislative acts by Congress last year. The Grundy County VAC and Hines VA Outreach are available to help answer questions and assist with applications for these new benefits,” said Ken Buck, superintendent of the VAC. “We will be traveling to other locations in Grundy County throughout the year so if a veteran cannot get to see us in Morris, we will have additional opportunities during the year. A veteran is also welcome to contact us at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an appointment in our office.”