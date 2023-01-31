Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers to deliver to seniors in need

The Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association is requesting volunteers for its Meals on Wheels program, which helps serve and deliver nutritious meals to adults age 60 and above who are in need in the community.

Two volunteers are needed to help pack pre-made meals from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Morris. Even one-day volunteers would be a significant help to the program.

Two volunteers are needed to help serve meals in Mazon once a month from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., two volunteers are needed for Minooka once a month from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and two volunteers are needed for Coal City twice a month from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be guided by a certified food safety associate.

Two volunteers are needed to help guide clients to registration from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Monday of each month.

No special training is needed, just a willingness to help adults over age 60 in the community. For more information or to sign up, call Linda Reiter at 312-207-5290 or email lreiter@cnnssa.org.