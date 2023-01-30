Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Jan. 30, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Zuzu is a 3- month-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Zuzu quickly gets along with other animals and children. For more information on Zuzu, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Rocky is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. He is playful, outgoing, and loving. He enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Rocky, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tai Tai is a 6-year-old domestic long hair. He is affectionate, calm, and independent. Tai Tai loves kids and enjoys watching birds in the window. For more information on Tai Tai, please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sweetie is a 6- month-old domestic female. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Sweetie appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Sweetie, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

