Grundy Bank participates in CBAI Foundation Scholarship Competition for High School Seniors

MORRIS– Grundy Bank announces a scholarship competition that enables Illinois high school seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest. It is all part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally-owned banks and their contributions to the community.

Grundy Bank is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award in the amount of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be awarded to the author of the best essay submitted to the CBAI Foundation by a participating Illinois high school senior. Up to 11 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 12-second place $500 awards are available in each of the regions of the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.

Grundy Bank is working with Morris Community High School, Minooka Central Community High School, Seneca High School, Coal City High School, Wilmington High School, and Reed-Custer High School to invite seniors to submit a one-page essay on the theme How are fintech impacting the banking industry?

The length of the essay is not to exceed one page on the theme; double spaced, using Times New Roman font, and 10–12-point size.

Information on the contest is available at the bank and the school; essays must be submitted to the bank by February 20, 2023. The bank will then submit selected essays to the CBAI Foundation to be eligible for the statewide competition.

Based in Springfield, CBAI is a professional association that represents approximately 300 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts throughout Illinois.

For more information, please contact Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director at cmendez@grundy.bank or 815-513-2241.